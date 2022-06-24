Two toddlers rescued from Marsiling flat fire

Two toddlers who were alone at home were rescued from a burning Housing Board flat in Marsiling on Wednesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post yesterday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent at around 10.40pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a second-storey flat.

"Firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and extinguished the fire with a water jet," SCDF said in its post.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, caused the entire flat to be affected by heat and smoke damage.

Two police officers had rescued the two toddlers before the SCDF arrived. They were found conscious in the living room.

A member of the public had attempted to force open the door of the affected flat to rescue the toddlers, SCDF added.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to rescue the toddlers," it said.

The toddlers were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by two ambulances.

About 60 residents from neighbouring flats were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, told The Straits Times that the toddlers had suffered smoke inhalation and were in a stable condition.