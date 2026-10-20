Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two teens arrested after cash, 290 packs of cigarettes stolen from Bukit Merah minimart

A total of $462 in cash and 203 packets of cigarettes were recovered and seized from the boys.

SINGAPORE – Two boys are due to be charged on Oct 21 with housebreaking and theft after cash and cigarettes were reported stolen from a minimart in Bukit Merah.

In a statement on Oct 20 , the police said they were alerted to a case of housebreaking and theft at a minimart in Jalan Bukit Merah at about 7.15am on Oct 19 .

Cash of about $2,100 and 290 packets of cigarettes valued at about $3,000 were allegedly stolen.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the two boys, aged 15 and 17 , through ground inquiries and with the help of police camera and CCTV images.

After their arrest, $462 in cash and 203 packets of cigarettes were recovered and seized from them.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined .

In their statement, the police advised property owners to secure doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with grills and padlocks when leaving the property unattended.

Owners should also not keep large sums of cash and valuables in the property, police said, adding that they should install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light or CCTVs to cover access points.