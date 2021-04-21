Two teenagers suspected of loanshark harassment arrested

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers aged 17 and 18 have been arrested as suspects involved in loanshark harassment.

They were caught after the police were alerted on April 17 about an incident in Hougang Street 61, where the gate of a residential unit was found bolted shut with a metal lock and a debtor's note left.

Officers identified the two teenagers with the help of images from police cameras and arrested them later that day.

They were will be charged on Thursday (April 22).

Loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000 for first-time offenders, as well as jail for up to five years and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said on Wednesday: "Those who deliberately vandalise property, cause annoyance to the public or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely."

The public can call the police at 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking.