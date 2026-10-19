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Two taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in Queenstown flat; 25 evacuated

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 158 Mei Ling Street at about 12.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital and about 25 evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Queenstown on the afternoon of Oct 19 .

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 158 Mei Ling Street at about 12.30pm .

SCDF said it evacuated two people who were inside the unit , adding that one of them was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another person from a neighbouring unit was also taken to the same hospital for smoke inhalation, the force added.

About 25 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution, with the cause of the blaze under investigation.

The fire – which involved contents placed outside a unit on the 10th floor – was put out using a water jet, the force said.

Queenstown MP Eric Chua said in a Facebook post at 6.10pm that he adjusted his schedule upon learning of the fire to spend time on the ground with residents and responders.

Chua said he spent time listening to residents’ concerns and shared the latest updates he had, while SCDF officers worked to make the area safe.

He also wished the two people who were taken to hospital a full and speedy recovery.

Expressing his appreciation to the uniformed officers, Chua said: “I had every confidence in our Home Team’s ability to respond swiftly, and seeing our officers in action affirmed that confidence.

“Thank you to our SCDF officers from Alexandra Fire Station and police officers from Queensway NPC for their professionalism and continued efforts on the ground.”

He added: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, stay in touch with our affected residents and help where needed.”

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.