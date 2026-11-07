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Two taken to hospital after seven-vehicle crash on PIE

In a photo of the accident shared online, a white sedan is seen with a heavily damaged bonnet and driver’s side window, and a shattered windscreen.

SINGAPORE – Four car drivers are assisting the police with their investigations into a seven-vehicle crash along the PIE on Nov 5 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.55pm that day . The accident happened after the Paya Lebar Road exit, in the direction of Changi.

A 37-year-old male car driver and his 26-year-old male passenger were taken to Changi General Hospital while conscious, the authorities said.

A third person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

The four car drivers assisting with investigations are aged between 43 and 59 , the police added.

In a photo of the accident shared on the Singapura Channel Facebook page, the first three lanes of the four-lane road are cordoned off, with metal scraps and debris strewn about.

A white sedan with a heavily damaged bonnet and shattered windscreen is stationary while straddling the second and third lanes. Th e d river’s side window is also shattered, dislodged and dangling.

Three other cars are lined up in the first lane, with an ambulance parked ahead. A firefighting truck is also on-site.

The incident is the third reported accident involving multiple vehicles on Singapore’s expressways within the week, following an incident which saw three people taken to hospital on Nov 4 and a large-vehicle pile-up on Nov 5 on the AYE, which resulted in 13 people being taken to hospital.

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.