Two taken to hospital after fire breaks out at One Marina Boulevard

Two people were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at One Marina Boulevard yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at around 3.35pm. The fire was extinguished by a staff member from Microsoft, which has an office in the building, before SCDF arrived on the scene.

The staff member used four 2kg fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

A spokesman for Mercatus Co-operative, which owns One Marina Boulevard building, told The Straits Times that the fire was discovered when an employee at Microsoft discovered smoke at around 3.20pm.

The SCDF and the building's management were alerted immediately.

Tenants were then safely evacuated, and the fire was extinguished at around 3.45pm.

The Mercatus spokesman said the fire was a small one and had started on the 19th storey of the building, in Microsoft's office.

Business development executive Michelle Lee, 27, was working on the 25th storey of the building when she heard the announcement for a fire safety evacuation.

She said: "I thought it was a fire drill, until we got to the ground floor and we heard people talking about the fire starting on the 19th storey.

"The staircase was very small; only one person could go down at a time. Everyone was waiting for the people below to move, before they could move too."

Ms Lee added that she did not see any fire or smoke, and that the entire building was evacuated. She said that she was allowed to go back into the building at around 4.40pm.

"I think the safety measures need to be improved because it was really chaotic. All of us didn't know where to go and we just rushed to the two staircases. And the staircases were so cramped and small," she said.

Human resources manager Sheila Chua, 45, who works on the 15th storey of the building, said: "I was definitely worried when they said there was a fire, but everybody went down and it was safe."

The two people who were taken to hospital were office employees in the building. They experienced shortness of breath and dizziness after walking down the stairs, the Mercatus spokesman said.

The building's tenants were later given the all-clear to return to their offices by SCDF, except for those on the 19th storey, for safety reasons.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Mercatus spokesman added that the safety of its tenants and employees was a top priority and that office operations at One Marina Boulevard would operate as usual.

The spokesman also thanked SCDF for its swift response in attending to the case.