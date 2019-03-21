Two taken to hospital after car and lorry collide at Corporation Road junction

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital after a lorry and a car collided on Wednesday morning (March 20).

Footage of the incident was uploaded to citizen journalism website Stomp on Thursday.

The car's front bumper seemed badly damaged while the lorry appeared to have mounted a kerb.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place at the junction of Corporation Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, at around 7.20am on Wednesday.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, and his passenger, a 23-year-old man, were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.