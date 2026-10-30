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Two taken to hospital after bus skids, mounts kerb in Airport Road

The bus driver and a passenger were taken conscious to hospital.

SINGAPORE – Two people, including a bus driver, were taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus in Airport Road on the morning of Oct 30 .

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus, which was believed to have skidded, in Airport Road towards MacPherson Road at about 6.55am .

A 57 -year-old male bus driver and a 65 -year-old male passenger were taken conscious to hospital, police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it took two people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital .

The bus driver is assisting with police investigations.

The affected bus lane was reopened at about 9.20am, and work to repair the overground box is under way.

An overground box and a bus stop advertisement panel appear to have been severely damaged. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

Photos of the aftermath circulating on social media show a Go-Ahead bus that had mounted the kerb near a bus stop. It appears to have hit a tree and an overground box responsible for distributing electricity in the area.

The images also show heavy damage to the front of the bus, with the front bumper entirely dislodged to expose the vehicle’s chassis, and the front windscreen cracked.

The headsign, which shows the bus number and route, also appears to have been shattered .

The Straits Times has contacted Go-Ahead Singapore for more information.