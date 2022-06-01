Two taken to hospital after a 7-car accident at PIE involving 1 car atop another

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital after a seven-car road accident along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday night (May 31) where a car mounted another.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.40pm, which took place along PIE towards Changi Airport, near Eunos Flyover.

The spokesman said SCDF took two people to Changi General Hospital. Three others were assessed for minor injuries and they subsequently refused to be taken to hospital.

In a video posted on TikTok and later shared on Facebook, seven cars, including a BlueSG car and a taxi, were seen lined up against one another on the right-most lane of the expressway.

A Toyota can be seen directly on top of another Toyota. People were also seen making phone calls by the side of the expressway. An ambulance was at the scene.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.