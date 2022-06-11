Two ST journalists honoured at inaugural Singapore Press Club awards

Straits Times journalists Audrey Tan and Rebecca Pazos were honoured by the Singapore Press Club at its 50th anniversary yesterday. Ms Tan, 31, received the City Developments Limited-Singapore Press Club Sustainability Journalism Award, while Mrs Pazos, 34, won the Young Digital Journalist Award.

Ms Tan, who is an assistant news editor and science and environment correspondent, was recognised for her tireless coverage of sustainability, which has led to reforms in the environmental impact assessment frameworks in Singapore.

The Press Club said: "Her pieces on climate change, biodiversity conservation and carbon markets have been consistently tenacious. She has also embraced new channels, specifically her environmental podcast Green Pulse, and a series of climate change cartoons in the lead-up to COP26."

COP26 was a major global climate change conference organised by the United Nations towards the end of last year.

Ms Tan, who joined the paper in 2013, said she was honoured to receive the award, and that the climate crisis is more than just an environmental problem as it is closely intertwined with all other aspects of life, from health to the economy.

"Journalists have an important role to play in highlighting these links," she said. "I am grateful to my editors at ST for their encouragement over the years, and for believing in the importance of climate coverage even before it became mainstream."

Mrs Pazos, who is a data visualisation editor at ST, was recognised for telling compassionate, human-centred data stories, including her work visualising changes to constituency boundaries in Singapore and tracking the country's Covid-19 outbreak.

Mrs Pazos, who has been with ST since 2015, said she was surprised and encouraged by the win.

"Data journalism can be serious, but it can also be fun, inspiring and emotional if we can weave in the human stories in the data," she said. "It's visual, visceral and often unexpected but it gives us room to be quirky and creative too."

Ms Tan and Mrs Pazos, along with three others, received their awards at Orchard Hotel from Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

The inaugural awards, launched to commemorate the Press Club's 50th anniversary, aim to recognise journalists and other media-related professionals who have excelled in their craft and made an impact with their work.

The other winners were Ms Nabilah Awang from Today and Ms Kelly Ng from The Business Times, who both received the Young Journalist Award, and Ms Chai You Xia from 8world News, who received a Young Digital Journalist Award alongside Mrs Pazos.

The club also unveiled a Singapore Media Industry Hall of Fame, honouring 50 individuals from the media and media-related professions for their contributions over long careers in the industry.

Fourteen were inducted posthumously. These included Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, who founded Malay daily Utusan Melayu; Singapore's fourth president Wee Kim Wee, who was an editorial manager at ST and a founding pioneer of the Press Club; former minister Othman Wok, who was Utusan Melayu's deputy editor; former ST editor-in-chief T.S. Khoo, founding president of the Press Club; and former Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) chief executive Lyn Holloway.

Other posthumous inductees are former Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) veterans Ananda Perera, Ee Boon Lee, Remesh Kumar, S. Chandra Mohan, Steven Lee, and Wong-Lee Siok Tin; Tamil Murasu founding publisher and editor G. Sarangapany; former Lianhe Zaobao chief editor Loy Teck Juan; and former Tamil Murasu chief editor V.T. Arasu.

Another 36 were inducted as "living pioneers", including former ST editors-in-chief Peter Lim and Cheong Yip Seng; former ST editor Leslie Fong, who was Press Club president from 1991 to 2008; ST editor-at-large and former ST editor Han Fook Kwang; former ST sports editor Godfrey Robert; and former Sunday Times and magazines editor Tan Wang Joo.

Other print media veterans who were honoured were former Business Times editor Mano Sabnani, former BT deputy editor Margaret Thomas, former BT journalist and Today editor-at-large Conrad Raj, former New Paper editor P.N. Balji, former Berita Harian editors Zainul Abidin Rasheed and Guntor Sadali, former Lianhe Zaobao editor Lim Jim Koon, former Sin Chew Jit Poh editor Frank Wong Yut-Wah, former Nanyang Siang Pau managing director Ung Gim Sei, and former SPH veterans Chew Keng Juea, Denis Tay, Seow Choke Meng, and Tham Khai Wor.

Broadcast media veterans honoured were former SBC editors, presenters and section heads Ahmad Thani, Brian Richmond, Choo Lian Liang, Francis Chowdhurie, Joan Chee, Lucy Leong, Mun Chor Seng, Tay Joo Thong, V. Kalaiselvan and Zainab Rahim.

Also honoured were public relations veterans Basskaran Nair, Christina Cheang, Elaine Lim, Gerry de Silva and Yap Boh Tiong, as well as two former press secretaries to founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew - Mr James Fu and Ms Yeong Yoon Ying.

The club said it will continue to induct more veterans every year.