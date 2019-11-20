Two soldiers fined for roles in Aloysius Pang's death

Two soldiers found culpable for their roles in causing the death of actor Aloysius Pang were given fines by a military court yesterday.

Military Expert 2 (ME2) Ivan Teo Gee Siang was fined $7,000, while Third Sergeant (NS) Hubert Wah Yun Teng was fined $8,000 and demoted to corporal.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, an armament technician, died in January after being seriously injured when he was hit by the back of the gun barrel of the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer. Teo and Wah were in the cabin with him at that time.

The court heard that the two men had, among other things, failed to ensure CFC Pang was in a safe position during the movement of the gun barrel. They pleaded guilty to their charges, including negligent acts endangering life under the SAF Act.

