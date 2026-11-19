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Two Singaporeans, including one wanted by CNB, nabbed in Thailand for suspected drug offences

The two men were arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, on Nov 16.

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporean men, including a 38-year-old who is wanted in Singapore, were arrested in Pattaya, Thailand , on Nov 1 6 for suspected drug-related offences.

In a media reply on Nov 19, a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) spokesperson said the 38-year-old man is wanted for his suspected involvement in supplying drugs to associates in Singapore for subsequent trafficking and sale.

The spokesperson said the man had been out of Singapore since Aug 23, 2024. F urther investigations found that he was in Thailand.

An arrest warrant was issued against him, and CNB reached out to its foreign counterparts for information on his whereabouts, said the spokesperson.

On Nov 16, the man was arrested by the Thai authorities at a condominium in Pattaya, south-east of the capital Bangkok.

He is currently being investigated by the Thai authorities for offences committed under Thai law.

The second man who was arrested, aged 39, is not wanted by CNB.

The spokesperson added that the bureau is unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

“CNB will render the required assistance to our Thai counterparts to aid in their investigation, where necessary,” said the spokesperson.

Thai media outlet Bangkok Pos t reported on Nov 17 that a court warrant was issued on Oct 27 for the 38-year-old man.

A laptop and three mobile phones were seized from the condominium where he was arrested.

The Bangkok Post, quoting Thai police, stated that information found on the devices appeared to be linked to the coordination and transport of drugs to various countries in South-east Asia.

The man claimed that the laptop was used to play the online game Dota 2.

The news outlet also reported that investigators said the man had been living in Thailand for more than a year, and presented himself as a businessman.

He moved between Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area and Phuket before disappearing from investigators’ view.

The narcotics suppression centre of the Metropolitan Police Bureau in Bangkok later traced his movements to the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok and then to Pattaya .

Both Singaporeans were charged with overstaying their visas in Thailand.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more details .