Two separate car fires in Choa Chu Kang, on ECP

Two cars went up in flames in separate incidents yesterday morning.

One vehicle was alight at 3am while parked in a multi-storey carpark in Choa Chu Kang.

Later in the day, another car crashed into a road divider on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) and ended up ablaze in the shrubbery lining the barrier.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was still investigating the earlier incident at Block 541A in Choa Chu Kang Street 52.

At least two cars parked alongside the burning vehicle were damaged by the blaze. A fourth car was damaged by falling debris.

There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF said its officers extinguished the fire using two water jets and two compressed air-foam backpacks.

The second incident, in which a driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, occurred on the ECP in the direction of Changi Airport after the Bayshore exit at 10.40am.

The SCDF put out the fire using two water jets.

A video from a dashboard camera circulating online showed a car lodged among the shrubs along the divider, with black smoke billowing from it.

At least three people could be seen taking shelter after the accident near the divider, while another man looked on nearer the burning car.

The SCDF said that two people at the scene refused an offer to be sent to hospital.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Clement Yong