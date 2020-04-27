Two returning Singaporeans among 931 new cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Singapore has gone up again to nearly 1,000, reversing the downward trend over the past few days.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 931 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 13,624.

Among the new cases are two imported cases of returning Singaporeans. Confirmation of their infection yesterday came 16 days after they arrived in Singapore on April 10 and were placed on a stay-home notice, which lasts 14 days.

The emergence of two imported cases follows a stretch of nine days when there were no imported new cases. The last imported case was identified on April 17.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 886 of the cases, while those living outside dormitories made up 25.

There are 18 new community cases, of which 13 are Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The MOH also announced four new clusters. They are:

• Proptech at 38 Senoko Road, which deals with shipbuilders and repairers.

• 5 Kian Teck Crescent, where a building contractor is located.

• 3 Sungei Kadut Street 6, where a building materials supplier is located.

• 133 Tuas View Square, a dormitory for foreign workers.

The latest figures saw a reversal of the generally downward trend in numbers since mid-last week, reining in optimism that Singapore may be beginning to see some early signs of the infection curve flattening.