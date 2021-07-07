Two rescued from Ang Mo Kio flat after blaze involving PMA scooter

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday (July 7) after they were rescued from a flat where there was a fire involving a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) scooter.

The incident happened at about 12.25am at Block 314 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the PMA was in the living room of a unit on the 10th storey.

The fire was extinguished by members of the public who splashed buckets of water through the window and doorway of the unit.

When SCDF arrived, firefighters made a forced entry into the smoke-filled unit.

They found one person at the entrance of the unit and another in the toilet.

One was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the other to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A third resident, from the 12th storey, was also taken to TTSH for smoke inhalation.

About 50 people from the block were evacuated by the SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the PMA scooter," said the SCDF.

"SCDF would like to remind the public that motorised devices that are modified, not properly maintained or do not use the original chargers are fire risks."