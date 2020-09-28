Two PRs among five imported infections here

Two of five new imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are permanent residents, while the remaining three are work permit holders.

The permanent residents returned to Singapore from India on Sept 15 and last Friday.

The work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore and arrived on Sept 15.

One arrived from Indonesia, while the other two arrived from the Philippines, MOH said.

All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving the notice at dedicated facilities.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,700. No new community cases were reported.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 10 new coronavirus patients.

Six had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period. The remaining four cases were detected through surveillance testing.

Of the new cases, 93 per cent are imported or linked to known cases or clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, MOH said.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 5 (2 permanent residents, 3 work permit holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 10 Active cases: 306 In hospitals: 31 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 275 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,352 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 57,700

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

The dormitory cluster at 51 Paya Ubi Industrial Park has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods, MOH added.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the same period, MOH added.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 57,352 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 31 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 275 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began last December, has infected nearly 33 million people, based on Johns Hopkins University figures. More than 994,000 people have died.