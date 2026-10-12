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Two people taken to hospital after van flips onto its side in Cairnhill Circle accident with car

The accident involved a car and a van in Cairnhill Circle, at a slip road leading to the CTE towards the SLE.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident on a slip road into the CTE on Oct 12 that left a van flipped onto its side.

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 2pm that day to an accident involving a car and a van in Cairnhill Circle, at a slip road leading to the CTE towards the SLE.

A 53-year-old male van driver and a 51-year-old female car driver were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The car driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

Video footage of the aftermath sent to The Straits Times shows a dark-coloured van lying on its side. A door on the driver’s side opens, and a man is seen climbing out of the vehicle, with two people helping him reach the ground.

Police officers are seen trying to remove both vehicles from the entrance of CTE, on Oct 10. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

A black car is also seen in the video, partially off the road, with its driver-side door ajar.

A photo posted in the SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group also shows what appears to be a damaged lamp post and fallen plants. Debris is also strewn on the ground.

In a post on social media platform X at 2.13pm on Oct 12, the Land Transport Authority said that the Cairnhill Circle entrance to the CTE was closed after the accident took place.

ST has contacted LTA for more information.