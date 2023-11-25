Two people taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the early hours of Nov 25 at Bendemeer Market and Food Centre.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, involving the contents of a food stall, at around 5.40am.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam trolley and a water jet, said the SCDF.

It added that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and another was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a drinks stall vendor had suffered cuts on his hands, while a noodle stall assistant sustained burns on her hands and face while attempting to put out the fire. The Chinese daily added that the fire had broken out at a vegetarian food stall.