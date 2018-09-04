Two people injured after truck crashes into prime mover on AYE

SINGAPORE - Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a prime mover on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday afternoon (Sept 4).

The Straits Times understands that the prime mover had broken down on the expressway when the truck crashed into it moments later.

In one video posted to Facebook, the prime mover can be seen stationary on the left side of the road, blocking at least two lanes of the expressway.

In another clip, several Singapore Civil Defence Force and police officers can be seen at the scene, including an ambulance and a fire engine.

The police said that they were alerted at 4.34pm to the accident on the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway.

The 58-year-old truck driver and his passenger, a woman of the same age, were both conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST understands that the woman suffered minor injuries to her legs.

Police investigations are ongoing.