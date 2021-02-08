Two officers who tap diverse range of experiences, expertise

When Our Tampines Hub (OTH) opened its doors in 2016, its new Public Service Centre promised to be a one-stop shop for people to get government-linked transactions done, ranging from renewing their season parking permits to booking a badminton court.

But OTH senior director Suhaimi Rafdi soon realised that residents were grumbling about having to queue twice for services managed by different agencies.

To solve the problem, officers were trained to undertake roles that previously fell outside of their job scope. Now, the centre offers 300 services across 15 government agencies, up from 80 services across six agencies.

Mr Suhaimi, who was Cathay's chief executive for nearly 20 years before taking up his current role, credits this improvement to his private sector experience.

"In the private sector, cost was a big issue for us and multitasking was necessary," he said, recounting that staff were trained for various roles. "Here, we are not cost saving, but we want to use manpower more efficiently."

The 53-year-old's jump from the private to the public sector is one that the Government hopes more people will make as it steps up efforts to build a more diverse service.

In an interview last Thursday, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing spoke at length on the importance of diversity in the public sector and how this diversity can be harnessed to come up with solutions.

Being able to tap a range of expertise means that the public sector can be more agile in the way it organises itself, which makes an organisation more resilient, Mr Chan said.

It also helps mobilise various groups to work together, he added, noting that Mr Suhaimi's commercial expertise meshed well with the OTH team's habit of viewing things from the social perspective.

The public sector is also looking to send more officers on attachments to a variety of external organisations, including established local companies, start-ups and digital giants.

There are no hard targets, Mr Chan said. "We have to look at the opportunity and make sure it is the right fit," he added.

One officer who has moved to the private sector is 33-year-old Ng Kaijie, who is currently strategy director at online marketplace Carousell. He joined the start-up in October 2019 and is now into the second half of his two-year attachment.

Mr Ng, who has done policy work at the education, transport and manpower ministries, said one big difference is the start-up's strong bias towards taking action.

"They really believe in the idea that it's okay to fail, as long as you fail fast and fail forward," Mr Ng said.

In contrast, one common public sector consideration was to ensure that any solution did not destabilise policies already in place, he added.

"It's quite refreshing and energising because it's a very different way of working."

His public sector expertise means that he is now often the one getting his team to step back and look at the bigger picture, while still preserving that "hacky, experimental spirit".

Mr Ng hopes to bring Carousell's "relentlessly resourceful" approach to problem solving back to the public service after his current stint is over.

"It's about identifying a place where we are prepared to be experimental," he added.

"And I'll be able to say I've worked in a start-up before and sometimes their perspective is different."