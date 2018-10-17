Two nursing homes being built in western Singapore

A nursing home - the first of its kind to be located next to a polyclinic in a 12-storey integrated healthcare facility - will be built in Bukit Panjang.

Senja Care Home, which will open at the end of 2020, will enable the sharing of community rehabilitation and physiotherapy services to support polyclinic patients and seniors.

It is one of two nursing homes with senior care centres to open in the next two years in the western part of Singapore. Together, they will add nearly 600 beds and more than 100 daycare places, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The other is Bukit Batok Care Home in the town's West Rock estate, which will have features to encourage residents' integration with the community, such as having a fenceless boundary and a public communal plaza.

