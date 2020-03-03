Two new cases in Singapore; four more patients discharged

Two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Singapore yesterday, including a 34-year-old Filipino woman who is the maid of a man linked to Wizlearn Technologies in Science Park II - a cluster that emerged last Friday.

There are now 13 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company.

The other latest case confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) is a 68-year-old Singaporean woman, linked to Case 94.

Case 94 is a family member of the Raffles Institution student who was announced as a confirmed case last Thursday.

So far, 108 people here have been infected with the Covid-19 disease.

With four more patients discharged, the total number who have fully recovered is now 78, MOH said in its latest update.

The 68-year-old Singaporean woman had reported onset of symptoms on Feb 16 and sought treatment at two general practitioner clinics on Feb 20, 23 and 25.

She went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital last Thursday, was immediately isolated and confirmed to be infected on Sunday afternoon. She is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

She has no recent travel history to China, or Daegu city or Cheongdo county in South Korea. She was in Jakarta from Feb 11 to Feb 14.

The woman had mostly stayed at her home in Bishan Street 13 before being admitted to hospital.

The Filipino maid is employed by Case 101, a 61-year-old Singaporean man who is linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster.

She was confirmed to have the disease on Monday morning and is warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The man also employs another Filipino maid who has previously been announced as Case 102.

MOH said yesterday that of the 30 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The other clusters here are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and the Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore clusters that are now considered one cluster after the two were found to be linked.