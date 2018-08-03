Two-month drive to stir up interest in green buildings

The Singapore Green Building Council (SGBC) is offering a free trip for two to Melbourne on Singapore Airlines as part of its campaign to get the public interested in sustainable buildings.

Titled "Live.Work.Play.Green", the two-month campaign, launched yesterday at the annual SGBC Leadership Conversations meeting, also dangles prizes such as a staycation at Marina Bay Sands or Resorts World Sentosa through an online quiz.

SGBC president Tan Swee Yiow said the public still does not know enough about the value of green buildings, or of the power they have to influence their environment through the places they live, work and play in.

He added that eight buses advertising the campaign will ply Singapore roads until the end of next month. The quiz can be accessed on https://greenbuildings.sg/

Jose Hong