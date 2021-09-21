Two men over 80 years old die of Covid-19

Two men above the age of 80 have died, taking Singapore's Covid-19 death toll to 62, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

One was an 84-year-old male Singaporean who died of complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday. He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sept 13 with symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 the same day.

He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of heart disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. His advanced age also made him more susceptible to severe illness.

The other man was an 85-year-old Singaporean. He tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday and was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last Saturday.

He was partially vaccinated and had no known medical conditions.

There were a total of 917 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore yesterday - down slightly after two consecutive days when daily new cases passed the four-digit mark, with 1,012 new cases on Sunday.

Of the local cases, 832 were in the community and 78 cases were among dormitory residents, said MOH. Among the local cases, 230 were seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining seven cases were imported.

New cases have also been added to existing clusters.

Nine more cases have been added to the Blue Stars Dormitory cluster in Jurong West, taking the total number of infections there to 120.

Intra-dormitory transmission occurred among the residents there, with no evidence of spread beyond the dormitory, said MOH. All residents are being tested for Covid-19.

Another 10 cases have been added to the Avery Lodge Dormitory in Boon Lay, taking the total number of infections there to 131.

Intra-dormitory transmission among residents there was detected through proactive testing, said MOH.

Residents there have been placed on a movement restriction order, and are being tested for Covid-19.

There are now 1,055 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from 873 the day before.

Those in need of oxygen supplementation rose from 118 the day before to 128.

There are 18 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit, down from 21 the day before.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 122 are seniors above the age of 60.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 78,721.