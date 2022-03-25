Two men injured in car accident along Cantonment Road

SINGAPORE - Two men were injured after they were involved in a car collision along Cantonment Road on Thursday night (March 24).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 8.54pm.

Two male pedestrians, aged 21 and 22, were taken to the hospital. One of them was unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the incident at 8.55 pm and took two people to the Singapore General Hospital.

Saleswoman Carmen Wee, 40, was on her brisk walk around the area when she saw two people lying in the middle of the road.

She said: "I saw a car stopping about 20 metres away with the windscreen smashed in."