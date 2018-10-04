Two men arrested for allegedly stealing $10,800 worth of shoes from Jurong warehouse

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested on Tuesday (Oct 2) for allegedly stealing about $10,800 worth of shoes from a Jurong warehouse.

The police said they received a report on Monday that 22 cartons of shoes were missing from a warehouse in Jurong Port Road.

Officers from Clementi Police Division conducted ground inquiries and checked closed-circuit television footage, and were able to establish the identities of the two men, aged 27 and 43.

They were arrested in Jurong Port Road on Tuesday and the shoes were recovered.

The men were charged in court on Thursday with theft with common intention.

Under the Penal Code, they can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.