Two men arrested for alleged illegal remote gambling involving over $296,000 in cash

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested and cash totalling more than $296,000 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized during an operation, said the police on Friday (Dec 18).

The men, aged 39 and 51, are believed to have acted as master agent and agent for unlawful remote gambling.

The enforcement operation, carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Dec 15 and 16, targeted syndicated remote gambling activities.

The police are investigating the two men for offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014.

Those convicted of gambling using remote communication and a remote gambling service that are not provided by a person otherwise exempt can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months, or both.

Individuals charged with facilitating participation in remote gambling according to arrangements made by a principal of the agent can be convicted and fined between $20,000 and $200,000 and jailed up to five years.

Those who assist in providing unlawful remote gambling service for individuals can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000 and jailed up to five years on conviction.

The police advised members of the public to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling.

"Those found engaged in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," said the police.