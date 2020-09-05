Two men arrested, $410k worth of drugs seized in Geylang raid

Clockwise from left: Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 i
Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday (above); a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 in cash at the unit. PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Clockwise from left: Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 i
Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth (above); and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 in cash at the unit. PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Clockwise from left: Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 i
Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets (above). The authorities also found $15,830 in cash at the unit. PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Published
44 min ago
kenggene@sph.com.sg

A bust on Thursday saw drugs worth about $410,000 seized and the recovery of weapons such as knives and a baseball bat.

The authorities also found $15,830 in cash at the residential unit in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 27.

In a statement yesterday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that together with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), its officers arrested two Singaporean men, aged 28 and 43, for suspected drug activities.

The officers had to force their way into the unit after their orders to be let in were not heeded.

"As officers moved in to arrest the two males, both put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue them," said the CNB.

About 1,302g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, 56g of heroin, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and seven Ecstasy tablets were found in the home, along with numerous drug paraphernalia.

Officers also confiscated weapons including a parang, a baseball bat and a "karambit" knife, which is shaped like a claw.

Both men are being investigated for drug activities and for possessing offensive weapons.

The CNB said the total amount of Ice seized in the operation is enough to feed the addiction of about 744 abusers for a week.

Ng Keng Gene

Packets of methamphetamine and heroin seized from the Geylang residential unit on Thursday; a "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat; a bundle of meth; and a bundle of Erimin-5 tablets. The authorities also found $15,830 i
A "karambit" knife, a parang and a baseball bat. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 05, 2020, with the headline 'Two men arrested, $410k worth of drugs seized in Geylang raid'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content