Two members and one alternate member of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

SINGAPORE - Mr Tan Chong Meng and Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat were sworn in as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on June 3.

Mr Tan, who is the chairman of JTC Corporation, replaced Ho Bee Land executive chairman Chua Thian Poh, whose term ended on June 1 after seven years of service.

Besides JTC, Mr Tan is also the deputy chairman of the National University Health System and a board director of Temasek Holdings.

Mr Seah, chairman of the board of DBS Group Holdings and its executive committee, was reappointed to continue his term, which started on Jan 8, 2021.

Both members were appointed for a six-year term ending June 1, 2030, said the President’s Office on June 3.

Mr Gan Seow Kee, vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, was also sworn in on June 3 as an alternate member of the council for a four-year term.

The CPA advises the President on the use of his discretionary and custodial powers. It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA when exercising his discretionary powers related to all fiscal and appointment matters.

The council consists of eight members and two alternate members, who are appointed by the President or nominated by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr Seah and Mr Gan were appointed by Mr Tharman at his discretion, while Mr Tan was appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister. Their terms started on June 2.

The CPA is currently chaired by Mr Eddie Teo, who has been serving in the role since Jan 2, 2019. He was PSC chairman until he retired in 2018.

The council’s other members include former Keppel Ltd executive chairman Lim Chee Onn, former Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari, former Singtel group chief executive Chua Sock Koong, former managing director at Ernst & Young Advisory Mildred Tan and former Supreme Court senior judge Chao Hick Tin.

The other alternate member is Dr Sudha Nair, executive director at family violence specialist centre Pave.