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Two arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 10kg of cannabis into Singapore

In total, about 10.164kg of cannabis was found and seized.

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old Malaysian man and a 35-year-old Malaysian woman were arrested after trying to cross into Singapore on a motorcycle with drugs, including more than 10kg of cannabis.

If convicted, they may face the death penalty.

In a media release on Sept 18, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said its officers discovered four bundles of “vegetable matter” believed to be controlled drugs underneath the seat of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle.

Officers had been carrying out enhanced checks on the bike on Sept 15 based on information provided by the Integrated Targeting Centre, which identifies high-risk travellers before they arrive in Singapore.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers were then alerted and further checks revealed more bundles of “vegetable matter” in a black haversack on the motorcycle’s handlebar.

About 10.164kg of cannabis in total was confiscated during the checks.

“The drugs seized have an estimated worth of more than $203,000 and could feed the addiction of about 1,450 abusers for a week,” said the ICA.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

“ICA will continue to work with CNB to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs across our borders,” said the agency.

“ICA will also continue to conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable people, weapons, explosives and other contraband across our borders.”