Two injured after 4-vehicle accident in Punggol East

Two people were injured and taken to hospital on Sunday evening after a traffic accident at about 7.40pm in Punggol East Road, near Riviera LRT station. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one injured person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital
Two people were injured and taken to hospital on Sunday evening after a traffic accident at about 7.40pm in Punggol East Road, near Riviera LRT station. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one injured person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital while the other casualty was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The accident involved three cars and a taxi.

