Two people were injured and taken to hospital on Sunday evening after a traffic accident at about 7.40pm in Punggol East Road, near Riviera LRT station. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one injured person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital while the other casualty was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The accident involved three cars and a taxi.
Two injured after 4-vehicle accident in Punggol East
Published1 hour ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2020, with the headline 'Two injured after 4-vehicle accident in Punggol East'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: