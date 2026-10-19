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Two drivers assisting with investigations after multi-vehicle accident on PIE involving motorcycle

A 53-year-old male motorcyclist and a 56-year-old female car passenger were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SINGAPORE – Two car drivers who were involved in a multi-vehicle accident on the PIE on the evening of Oct 18 are assisting the police with investigations.

In separate statements on Oct 19, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident – which involved three cars and a motorcycle – on the PIE (towards Changi) at about 6.55pm that day.

Two male car drivers, aged 34 and 58 , are assisting with investigations, the police said.

A 53-year-old male motorcyclist and a 56-year-old female car passenger were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital .

A third person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.

Dashcam footage taken from an uninvolved vehicle and uploaded to Facebook shows a sport utility vehicle in the extreme right lane of the highway moving amid slow traffic.

As the SUV changes lanes, it sideswipes a passing motorcyclist who was riding between cars in the two lanes . The motorcyclist loses control and veers towards the extreme left lane of the highway, where he is struck by a car. A third car subsequently rear-ended that vehicle.

According to Traffic Police statistics released in August, the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Accidents involving motorcyclists also increased from 2,096 in the first half of 2025 to 2,186 in the same period in 2026.

The number of people injured in these accidents rose from 2,335 in the first half of 2025 to 2,470 in the first half of 2026.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 55.6% of all traffic accidents from January to June 2026.