Two die in accident involving lorry and two motorbikes in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist and a lorry driver have died after an accident involving a lorry and two motorcycles on Friday morning (Oct 11).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate at 7.55am.

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said.

The lorry driver, who was unconscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, later also succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

The SCDF said the other motorcyclist refused further medical assistance and was not taken to hospital.

In photos circulating on social media, a body can be seen pinned under a Malaysian-registered lorry.

Police are investigating the accident.