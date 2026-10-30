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Two die after Tampines accident involving cars, motorcycle; search under way for pair who fled

A heavily mangled motorcycle lay on the road, while one of the cars was overturned on its side among the shrubs.

SINGAPORE – Two people were killed after a multi-vehicle accident late on Oct 29 in Tampines. A search is under way for two others who had fled the scene before the authorities arrived.

In a media reply on Oct 30, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle in Tampines Avenue 12 at around 10.35pm the day before.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist and his 24-year-old female pillion rider were taken unconscious to the hospital, where they subsequently died because of their injuries.

The police added that a 25-year-old female driver of one of the cars involved was taken conscious to the hospital.

SCDF, in an earlier reply, said two people were taken to Changi General Hospital while two others were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF and the police for further clarification.

Meanwhile, a search is under way for the male driver and the female passenger of the second car, who were not at the scene when police officers arrived.

Preliminary probes revealed that the pair had left the scene after the accident, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Debris from the vehicles, uprooted vegetation and what appears to be broken pieces of road dividers were strewn across the area. PHOTOS: SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM, ST READER

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating on social media show the vehicles in severely damaged states.

One black car can be seen on a grass patch, with its rear bumper and licence plate dislodged.

A second dark-coloured car was overturned on its side among the shrubs, with its rear heavily crushed. A tree and a pole appeared to have been knocked down, spilling onto an adjacent pedestrian walkway.

A third vehicle, the motorcycle, lay heavily mangled on the road, bearing severe chassis deformation.

Debris from the vehicles, uprooted vegetation and what appears to be broken pieces of road dividers were strewn across the area.

Multiple SCDF vehicles and personnel can be seen at the scene.

This accident comes amid a broader rise in road accidents.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, while the number of injured people increased from 4,894 to 5,090.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half (55.6%) of all traffic accidents in that same period.

They continue to be the largest group of road users involved in fatal accidents, accounting for 45.9% of all road deaths in the first half of 2026.