Two-day training for new GrabFood delivery riders

New delivery riders joining GrabFood from next month will be required to take part in a two-day training programme, which will cover topics such as the sharing of public paths and defensive riding.

Meanwhile, existing GrabFood riders are encouraged to sign up for the programme. It will be fully funded for GrabFood riders.

Trainers from Asian Detours, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre and Ngee Ann Polytechnic will conduct the lessons. The programme is jointly developed by Grab and the three organisations.

Grab said yesterday that the programme aims to improve service standards and food hygiene, and increase understanding of occupational safety for food delivery riders.

On occupational safety, Grab said the programme will also cover areas such as how to balance with a delivery load and riding techniques based on the attendee's mode of delivery. Most riders use either motorcycles, bicycles or electric bicycles.

It said that the programme is structured to align with the requirements of the mandatory online theory test for electric bicycle riders.

Grab managing director of deliveries, Ms Xinwei Ngiam, said its pool of food delivery riders has been growing in line with the rising demand for food delivery services, as more consumers stay home.

She said the programme will help to ensure consistent and quality service from all Grab delivery riders.

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre chief executive Lim Tien Hock said it is pleased to be able to conduct training on defensive riding: "We have tailored the training to help the riders hone their riding skills and improve the handling of road situations, and we look forward to enhancing the safety of the riders, road users and the community."

SkillsFuture will fund between 70 per cent and 90 per cent of the fees, and Grab will pay rest for its riders. Non-GrabFood delivery riders who are interested can also sign up and use their SkillsFuture credits.

The move to improve delivery riders' safety awareness comes amid growing safety concerns about cyclists on the roads.

Mr Denis Koh, chairman of personal mobility device enthusiast group BWSS, said the new training programme will be especially helpful for food delivery riders who switched from e-scooters to either e-bikes or bicycles.

"This will provide occupational riders with the necessary skills and also knowledge of the latest rules, thus making paths and roads safer for all users," he said.

"Most importantly, it will help e-bike riders pass the new mandatory theory test."