Two collisions within minutes at same PIE spot; 2 taken to hospital

Two separate accidents, one involving a motorcycle and a car, and another involving a seven-car pile-up, occurred in close succession at the same spot along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday night.

A 38-year-old man, the car driver in the first accident, was arrested for suspected drink driving, the police said yesterday.

The police added that the second crash involved six cars and a taxi. Two people in the pile-up, where a car mounted another, were taken to hospital. The police said they were alerted at 10.35pm to the two accidents, which took place on the PIE towards Changi Airport, near the Eunos flyover. Investigations are ongoing.

Two men, a 50-year-old driver of one of the cars in the second accident, and his 54-year-old passenger, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said three others were assessed for minor injuries and they subsequently declined to be taken to hospital.

In a video posted on TikTok and later shared on Facebook, seven cars - including a BlueSG vehicle and a taxi - are seen lined up against one another on the right-most lane of the expressway. A Toyota car can be seen directly on top of another Toyota vehicle. People are also seen making phone calls by the side of the expressway, with an ambulance at the scene.

The motorcyclist involved in the first accident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Manikandan, 24, told The Straits Times he was riding home from his workplace in Tai Seng when his motorcycle and a car behind him collided.

"I quickly held on to my motorcycle tightly, and I swerved left and right before stopping at the side of the expressway," he said. "As I was getting off my motorcycle, I heard loud bangs behind me. By the time I turned around, I saw a line of cars that had crashed into one another."

The data engineer said he suffered injuries to his right calf and aches on his shoulder and back. After the accident, he went to a hospital on his own to be checked.

"It was scary. I'm glad I'm okay and I hope everyone will be too," said Mr Manikandan, who received outpatient treatment.