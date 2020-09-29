Two children who returned from India among 15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Six imported cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Singapore yesterday, including two children, aged one and three, who returned from India on Sept 15.

The remaining four cases were a permanent resident and a work pass holder who had both returned from India on Sept 16, a work pass holder from France and a work permit holder from the Philippines, said the Ministry of Health.

All six imported cases were serving stay-home notices when they tested positive for Covid-19.

There were also two community cases, both work permit holders with Malaysian citizenship.

One of them had gone to work at Changi Airport.

Both community cases were detected as part of routine surveillance and screening.

There were a total of 15 coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,715.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining seven of the 15 new cases.

Four had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were already under quarantine when they were tested.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 6 (1 permanent resident; 2 work pass holders; 1 work permit holder; 2 dependant's pass holders) In community: 2 (work permit holders) In dormitories: 7 Active cases: 295 In hospitals: 36 (None in ICU) In community facilities: 259 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes:15 Total discharged: 57,378 Discharged yesterday: 26 TOTAL CASES: 57,715

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 26 cases discharged yesterday, 57,378 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care.

Another 259 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.