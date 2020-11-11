Two Certis officers attacked after issuing fine; man arrested

Two Certis enforcement officers attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA) were allegedly assaulted by a man in the vicinity of Canberra Link on Monday evening.

A bloodstained sickle was found by the police near the scene of the crime.

The police said they were informed of the incident at about 7.30pm.

The 30-year-old suspect allegedly punched one officer in the face, and slashed the other on his hand and legs with a sickle.

Yesterday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post that the officers were attacked after issuing a fine for a smoking offence.

Certis and NEA said the attack took place at the void deck of a Housing Board block of flats shortly after the fine was issued.

The attacker was a third party who was present, but not implicated in the smoking enforcement action that had taken place earlier, said Certis and NEA.

They added that the officers were on duty to enforce against public health offences, such as littering and smoking.

The accused fled the scene before police officers arrived.

Both enforcement officers were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

One of the officers was still recovering in hospital yesterday and was in stable condition, while the other officer received outpatient treatment, said Certis and NEA.

They added that the hospitalised officer was visited by management representatives from the two organisations.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and the two officers' body-worn cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within seven hours of the incident.

FULL BACKING FOR OFFICERS Our officers work hard to safeguard the well-being of Singaporeans. They deserve our respect, and the right to safety in discharging their duties. They must know that we've got their backs covered. MINISTER FOR SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT GRACE FU, in a Facebook post on the two officers who were attacked after issuing a fine for a smoking offence.

He will be charged in court today with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces a fine, a jail term of up to seven years, caning or any combination of the three punishments.

Ms Fu said acts of violence against officers are taken "very seriously" and that any act of abuse against public officers will not be tolerated.

"Our officers work hard to safeguard the well-being of Singaporeans," she noted.

"They deserve our respect, and the right to safety in discharging their duties.

"They must know that we've got their backs covered. I wish the officers a speedy recovery."

She also reminded the public that "this is not the time to ignore our safe management measures", adding that she was concerned to see an increasing number of "flagrant violations of the rules".

"I urge you to continue to observe the measures to keep your family and friends safe from infection," said Ms Fu.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In May, a 61-year-old man accused of attacking a safe distancing enforcement officer with a sharp instrument was charged with attempted murder.

Singaporean Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin was accused of attacking the National Parks Board officer with a knife on May 4, seriously injuring the officer's chest, arm and hand.

The victim and his colleague were installing some signs when they came across Ahirrudin, who was cutting plants illegally without a mask, said the police.

The accused then turned aggressive when he was approached, and fled on a bicycle after the attack.