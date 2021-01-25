Two bus passengers taken to hospital after accident involving 5 vehicles in Sengkang

A video from a dashboard camera circulating online shows the bus crashing into the rear of a car.
PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - Two bus passengers were taken to hospital after a road accident involving an SBS Transit bus, three cars and a lorry along Compassvale Drive towards Rivervale Lane on Monday (Jan 25).

The police were alerted to the accident at 6.58am. Two female bus passengers aged seven and 37 were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

A video from a dashboard camera circulating online shows the bus crashing into the rear of a car. The impact sent a lorry lurching forward.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for comment.

