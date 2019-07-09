Two batches of Crottin De Pays goat cheese from France recalled due to high count of E.coli bacteria: SFA

SINGAPORE - Two batches of goat cheese imported from France have been recalled due to the high count of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 9), the Singapore Food Agency said that the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed has issued a notification about the recall of the two batches of Crottin De Pays goat cheese.

SFA has directed the importer to recall the affected batches that were imported into Singapore.

The affected products have not been distributed to the market for sale and are stored in the importer's warehouse, SFA said.

In May, some batches of Xavier David brand's Saint Marcellin cheese, a raw milk cheese, were recalled due to the suspected presence of a strain of E. coli bacteria which produces the Shiga toxin.

SFA advised consumers who consume raw milk cheese to be aware of the risks involved.

Raw or unpasteurised milk is likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens, including E. coli bacteria, as compared to pasteurised milk, the agency said.

As a precaution, SFA said that vulnerable groups of people, especially young children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with chronic illness such as diabetes, should avoid eating raw food.

Consumers who do not feel well after consuming raw milk cheese should seek medical attention, it added.

SFA noted that the key to preventing food-borne illnesses lies in good food hygiene and food safety practices.

The agency advised consumers to thoroughly cook raw food from animal sources, keep raw food separate from vegetables, fruits, cooked and ready-to-eat food and avoid raw milk or food made from raw milk.

Consumers should also wash hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces before and after handling raw food.