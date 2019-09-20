Two arrested for suspected trafficking of psychoactive substances

Two Singaporean men were arrested over the suspected trafficking of a substantial amount of new psychoactive substances, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

These are substances that mimic the effects of Class A controlled drugs, such as cannabis and cocaine. They are produced by slightly modifying the chemical structures of controlled drugs.

The arrests took place near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, where officers were sent to observe a 34-year-old.

He was seen entering and leaving a residential unit. A 58-year-old man was seen leaving the same flat later.

CNB officers arrested both men separately at the void deck of a Housing Board block.

From the 34-year-old, officers recovered two packets, each containing a small amount of brown and white powder.

The 58-year-old was escorted back to the flat, where officers found drug utensils and five different packets of powdery substances weighing 921g in total.

A preliminary analysis indicated that the substances contained Class A controlled drugs.

CNB is investigating the suspects' drug activities.

A person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs faces a minimum five-year jail term and at least five strokes of the cane.