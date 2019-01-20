Two arrested for suspected drug-related offences after Jalan Bukit Merah car accident

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after the car they were in collided with another on Saturday (Jan 19).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Jalan Bukit Merah towards Queensway, at 2.26pm.

No injuries were reported. However, a 35-year-old and a 28-year-old, the driver and passenger of one of the cars, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Eyewitnesses told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the accident took place between a black sedan car and a Mercedes.

A 26-year-old saleswoman, who witnessed the accident's aftermath and gave her name only as Ms Long, told Shin Min that after the incident, the parties from both cars waited for the police to arrive.

She said that after speaking with those involved in the accident, the police allowed the driver of the Mercedes to leave the scene.

After that, according to another eyewitness who gave his name only as Mr Su, the police brought several police dogs to the scene.

He said that the police found several items that looked like packets of cigarettes in the car and arrested the men afterwards.

According to Shin Min, at least 10 packets of cigarettes and a bottle of what appeared to be cough syrup were found at the scene.