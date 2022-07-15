Twists and turns as Sri Lankan President heads for Singapore

A day filled with twists and turns ended with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flying into Singapore on a humid evening yesterday, and offering his resignation to his country via e-mail soon after.
Thousands of miles away, there was uncertainty in Sri Lanka over whether he had resigned, but there was general calm following days of street protests and people taking over key government buildings.
The anger against Mr Rajapaksa and his allies has been building for months as fuel, food and other basics dwindled.
Mr Rajapaksa, 73, arrived at Changi Airport at 7.17pm on board Saudia Flight SV788 from Male, the capital of the Maldives, which he had fled to on Wednesday.
He was said to have been accompanied by his wife Ioma and two bodyguards. They all sat in the business class section of the plane, according to a report.
The commercial flight landed near the airport's VIP Complex, which is reserved for state officials.
Soon after his arrival, The Straits Times learnt from sources that Mr Rajapaksa had tendered his resignation as president.
It later emerged that he did this via e-mail to Sri Lanka's parliamentary Speaker, with the original letter to be mailed "at the earliest", according to reports.
At 8.20pm, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Rajapaksa was allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit and did not ask for asylum. The Singapore police also warned that action would be taken against anyone participating in a public assembly that is illegal.
That Mr Rajapaksa might fly to Singapore or Dubai was first mentioned in Sri Lankan, Maldivian and Indian news reports after he left his country for Maldives on board a military plane.
Reports then said he would fly to Singapore on an army plane, or Singapore Airlines, leaving the Maldives on Wednesday night. But it had been unclear at which airport his plane might land in Singapore.
When The Straits Times visited Seletar Airport - which is mostly for non-commercial flights - at 5am yesterday, it was quiet apart from airport security and cleaners.
Over at Changi Airport's JetQuay terminal, which caters to commercially important persons and is next to the VIP Complex, local and foreign media gathered from about 6am.
By about 9am, most had cottoned on to a report in Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror which said Mr Rajapaksa did not board an SQ flight because he was nervous about flying with civilian passengers. Reports then circulated online that Mr Rajapaksa was waiting for a private jet to take him to the Republic.
But various Sri Lankan, Indian and Maldivian news outlets later said he boarded a Saudia flight at about 11.30am local time, or 2.30pm in Singapore.
The news of Mr Rajapaksa's impending arrival brought Sri Lankan-born engineer Arulampalam Ramasthanan, 38, to Changi Airport's Terminal 3, where the plane was scheduled to land.
He was among about 20 people spotted at 7pm near the exit for Saudia passengers.
Mr Ramasthanan, a Singapore citizen since 2009, said life for his family in Sri Lanka had been tough the past few months. He wanted to tell Mr Rajapaksa this.
A Sri Lankan who wanted be known only as Madam Fatimah was also there with her husband.
The Singapore permanent residents were there to see their son off and decided to try and catch a glimpse of Mr Rajapaksa.
Madam Fatimah, 52, said she was upset by the unravelling situation in Sri Lanka. Her family members there, including a brother whom she speaks with daily, have been badly affected by the fuel crisis. They had to wait as many as six days for fuel, and have switched to bicycles to get around.
The housewife said: "The situation is quite sad. Imagine how much the low-wage workers are suffering."
Outside Terminal 3, a bigger group of journalists reconvened in front of the VIP Complex from around 4pm.
A car with a diplomatic licence plate was seen entering the compound at 6pm, and auxiliary police arrived 30 minutes later.
Just after 8pm, three vehicles - a white BMW, a black Mercedes Vito and a black Toyota Alphard - were seen leaving the compound led by two Certis riders and a police car.
It is believed Mr Rajapaksa is staying in a hotel in the Orchard area.