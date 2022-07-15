Twists and turns as Sri Lankan President heads for Singapore

A day filled with twists and turns ended with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flying into Singapore on a humid evening yesterday, and offering his resignation to his country via e-mail soon after.

Thousands of miles away, there was uncertainty in Sri Lanka over whether he had resigned, but there was general calm following days of street protests and people taking over key government buildings.

The anger against Mr Rajapaksa and his allies has been building for months as fuel, food and other basics dwindled.

Mr Rajapaksa, 73, arrived at Changi Airport at 7.17pm on board Saudia Flight SV788 from Male, the capital of the Maldives, which he had fled to on Wednesday.

He was said to have been accompanied by his wife Ioma and two bodyguards. They all sat in the business class section of the plane, according to a report.

The commercial flight landed near the airport's VIP Complex, which is reserved for state officials.

Soon after his arrival, The Straits Times learnt from sources that Mr Rajapaksa had tendered his resignation as president.

It later emerged that he did this via e-mail to Sri Lanka's parliamentary Speaker, with the original letter to be mailed "at the earliest", according to reports.

At 8.20pm, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Rajapaksa was allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit and did not ask for asylum. The Singapore police also warned that action would be taken against anyone participating in a public assembly that is illegal.

That Mr Rajapaksa might fly to Singapore or Dubai was first mentioned in Sri Lankan, Maldivian and Indian news reports after he left his country for Maldives on board a military plane.

Reports then said he would fly to Singapore on an army plane, or Singapore Airlines, leaving the Maldives on Wednesday night. But it had been unclear at which airport his plane might land in Singapore.

When The Straits Times visited Seletar Airport - which is mostly for non-commercial flights - at 5am yesterday, it was quiet apart from airport security and cleaners.