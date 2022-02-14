Tutor's short story on the Battle of Bukit Chandu adapted into graphic novella

SINGAPORE - To protect his new wife and homeland, a Malay soldier joins the Malay regiment set up by the British and fights at the famous Battle at Bukit Chandu in 1942 - but his enemy is a lot closer than he thinks, and a moment of carelessness could cost him his life.

A short story of many twists and turns, Hero is a historical romance written in 2012 by tuition centre English teacher Leroy Lam, 49.

Ahead of the date of Singapore's fall to the Japanese 80 years ago, it has now been adapted into a graphic novella, with more than 40 backers across Singapore, the United States, Australia and other regions.

The story is inspired by movies such as Pearl Harbour and Titanic, which got Mr Lam thinking that the events that transpired here in World War II were deserving of an epic of their own.

The 24-page fully-coloured illustrated book is a wholly Singaporean creation - involving CS Comics, penciller James Pereira, a full-time national serviceman, colourist Ada Chan and inker Azri Djokoloro.

"I was thinking about famous last stands when I wrote the story, and I have always wanted to turn the story into a movie, which is pretty much out of my reach at the moment," Mr Lam said.

"It is a fictionalised account of what happened that fateful day on Bukit Chandu. I embellished the incident, sort of like how Hollywood does when they do war movies."

The Battle of Bukit Chandu is not new to Singaporeans. Over three days in 1942, a 13,000-strong Japanese force - more than a third of its troops deployed in Singapore - was met with defiance by 1,400 soldiers of the Malay regiment, an experimental creation by the British to give military training and employment to young Malays.

They were led by wartime hero Lieutenant Adnan Saidi, whose feats are memorialised at the newly reopened Reflections at Bukit Chandu in Kent Ridge Park - sited not far from where the soldiers made their last stand.

Many of the soldiers fought to their death and Lt Adnan himself was shot and bayoneted. His body is said to have been hung upside down from a tree.

But Mr Lam's story chooses to centre on a fictional character, Yaacob, a soldier under Lt Adnan's command.

At first a physically unimpressive soldier, his ideals and desire to give his wife a better life drive him on, even as a love rival stalks menacingly around him, never letting go of any opportunity to send him to an untimely death.