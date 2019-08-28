Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin joining a group of children carving bananas into dolphins at the Singapore Muslim Women's Association Child Development Centre in Bukit Batok yesterday. Apart from making appealing snacks, they learnt about good dietary and lifestyle habits. Mr Amrin applauded the creative teaching methods and said it is vital to instil a love of healthy food from a young age.
Turning to bananas for a bunch of healthy ideas
