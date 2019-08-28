Turning to bananas for a bunch of healthy ideas

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin joining a group of children carving bananas into dolphins at the Singapore Muslim Women's Association Child Development Centre in Bukit Batok yesterday. Apart from making appealing snac
ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN
Published
35 min ago

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin joining a group of children carving bananas into dolphins at the Singapore Muslim Women's Association Child Development Centre in Bukit Batok yesterday. Apart from making appealing snacks, they learnt about good dietary and lifestyle habits. Mr Amrin applauded the creative teaching methods and said it is vital to instil a love of healthy food from a young age.
 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2019, with the headline 'Turning to bananas for a bunch of healthy ideas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content