Turning plastic waste into everyday products

Out of a 100 plastic bottles discarded here, only six are recycled. The rest end up either buried in landlls or as trash on land and sea. A team of National University of Singapore researchers has found a novel way to turn plastic waste into aerogel, which can be used to make practical daily products.

