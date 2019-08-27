Turkmenistan leader in S'pore for state visit

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow is in Singapore for a state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Berdimuhammedow, who arrived in Singapore yesterday evening, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana this afternoon and pay a courtesy call on Madam Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour.

He will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana. The two leaders will witness the signing of two agreements - on avoidance of double taxation and mutual exemption of visa requirements for diplomatic, official or service passport holders - and a memorandum of understanding on legal cooperation.

Earlier in the day, he will meet Singapore business leaders over breakfast to discuss commercial opportunities in Turkmenistan and visit the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Mr Berdimuhammedow, who is in Singapore until tonight, is accompanied by senior Cabinet ministers and government officials from Turkmenistan for the state visit.

Singapore and Turkmenistan established diplomatic ties in 1996. Singapore's last high-level visit to Turkmenistan took place in September 2017, when then Minister of State for Manpower and Foreign Affairs Sam Tan attended the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.