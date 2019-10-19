Try Berita Harian's News Tablet today

Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian (BH) is holding an event for the public to sample its new BH News Tablet at Our Tampines Hub's Festive Plaza today.

There will be performances, an experiential booth for visitors to try the new tablet, and activities where prizes, such as Samsung smartphones worth nearly $1,400 and fitness trackers worth $168, can be won.

The BH News Tablet is the newspaper's latest product that enhances the reading experience with functions such as zoom capability, instant news-clipping sharing and a 14-day news archive. The service costs $19.90 a month and subscribers who sign a two-year contract will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet. They can also win tickets to Snow City.

Today's event will feature singers like Sufi Rashid, as well as father-and-son busking duo Mashruddin Saharuddin and Nizaruddin, who were featured in the 2018 National Day celebrations. The experiential booth will remain open until tomorrow.

Said BH editor Saat A. Rahman: "After introducing our special subscription promotion for our BH Tablet last month, we felt this would be the right time to officially launch it to the wider community.

"This is also part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our readers and we look forward to their presence and support at the family-friendly event at Our Tampines Hub," he added.

