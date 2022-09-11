Trust among S'poreans vital amid US-China tensions: DPM Wong

It is vital to cultivate trust among Singaporeans amid economic challenges and growing tensions between the United States and China, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday.

Singapore could face pressure as geopolitical contestation rises in the region, said Mr Wong, who was speaking at the opening of the newly renovated Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) near City Hall.

Countries could be pulled in different directions by the major powers and pushed to take sides, but Singaporeans should always stand up for one another, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

He added: "That means being clear about what our vital interests are, and standing firm on these interests in a consistent and principled manner.

"It means we must never allow ourselves to be taken in by misinformation. And when it comes to dealing with external issues, we must quickly close ranks amongst ourselves, and stay united as one people."

Mr Wong said SCCCI has played a key role in Singapore's history, and that its contributions embody values that helped the nation get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also encouraged the chamber to champion the needs of the nation's enterprises.

Founded in 1906, SCCCI represents more than 40,000 companies here, including multinational firms and small and medium-sized enterprises across various trades.

During the pandemic, the chamber worked with the authorities to help shape Singapore's response measures, said Mr Wong.

The chamber can continue to play a key role in helping Singapore steer through new challenges ahead, he added.

He cited the Ukraine war as a catalyst of economic uncertainties, such as the gas and energy shortage in Europe that will worsen as winter approaches.

The Government will help Singaporean households and businesses cope with rising prices through relief measures and schemes to help firms remain current.

An effort to build trust in society and to understand the needs of the people is the public engagement exercise Forward Singapore, said Mr Wong. Since its launch in June, the exercise has received suggestions such as how to provide more opportunities for businesses and workers, and how to meet the needs of vulnerable groups, such as lower-income households and the elderly, he said.

SCCCI can play a critical role in the exercise, he added, inviting its members to support the initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the chamber has ensured that Singapore retained one of its most unique features - its multicultural character.

For instance, it has given out nearly 2,000 scholarships to students from lower-income families across all races, noted DPM Heng, who attended SCCCI's Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in the evening.

"As we look ahead, we can do so with optimism. We have retained a strong sense of unity throughout the pandemic over the past two years," he said. "But we also benefited greatly from our forefathers' foresight and sense of responsibility, in setting aside reserves for future generations."

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said the chamber will support the Government's efforts to keep the economy open, embark on economic transformation and maintain good international connectivity.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as the guest of honour, along with around 200 chamber members and other guests.

The revamped building brings together traditional and modern designs, retaining the iconic nine-dragon wall at the front of the premises while having the addition of a modern curved glass facade.

In the coming months, function rooms will be available for the public to rent. People can soon book a visit to the new Chinese Business Culture Hub to view artefacts that are significant to Singapore's history in business and trade.