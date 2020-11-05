Truck driver to get visit from family, thanks to Kiss92 fan

Kiss92 DJ Maddy Barber was touched when a truck driver who had accidentally sideswiped her parked car and knocked off its side mirror waited in the rain and offered to compensate her for the damages.

Moved by Mr Wang Yaowen's honesty in last month's incident, she decided to rope in the Kiss92 team and the station's listeners to reward him for his good deed.

On Tuesday, Mr Wang met the Kiss92 team and a fan who will be sponsoring air tickets for the truck driver's family in China to visit him in Singapore.

Throughout last month, the Kiss92 team ran a "trade-up project" on air which saw Ms Barber's broken side mirror traded in for items of a higher value, such as a teakwood desk set worth over $450.

This was in turn traded in for items such as four gaming chairs and a queen-sized mattress, with the DJs also offering to swop their own designer watches and sunglasses.

The challenge culminated in one listener, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chia, offering to buy air tickets for Mr Wang's wife and two children because he felt the items traded in were not really useful to the migrant worker. "He misses his family so much so I thought a family visit for him would be good," Mr Chia, who is a caterer, told Kiss92.

Ms Barber, DJ Divian Nair and presenter and executive producer Andre Hoeden were also present at Tuesday's meeting with Mr Wang, and there were "smiles and tears all around", said Kiss92.

The Kiss92 team said Putien, a home-grown restaurant chain that serves Fujian-style cuisine, will be hosting a free meal for Mr Wang and his family. Parkroyal Collection Pickering will also sponsor a 4D3N stay for his family when they visit him here.